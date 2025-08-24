Strict security measures must be maintained at EVM godowns: Collector

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) godowns. On Saturday, the Collector inspected the EVM godowns located at the old RDO office premises in Anantapur city.

The inspection was carried out as part of the monthly verification mandated by the Election Commission of India to review security measures at storage facilities housing EVMs. During the visit, the Collector personally examined the security protocols, lock books, and other records maintained at the godown. He emphasized that there should be no lapses in security arrangements and instructed officials to implement all required measures with utmost care.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinod Kumar underlined the importance of round-the-clock vigilance at these sensitive locations.

He noted that proper documentation, strict monitoring of entry and exit points, and maintenance of logbooks are critical to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

He reiterated that ensuring the safety of EVMs is the collective responsibility of election and district administration officials, and any negligence would not be tolerated.

The inspection was attended by DRO A Malola, Collectorate Coordination Section Superintendent Yugeshwari Devi, Tahsildar Harikumar, Election Department Deputy Tahsildar Kanakaraj, and other officials.