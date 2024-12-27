  • Menu
Strict vigilance to prevent pilfering of PDS rice

Vijayawada: Strict vigilance would be in force to avoid pilfering of PDS rice meant for the poor, said District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha.

He paid a surprise visit to Rythu Seva Kendram at Paidu-rupadu in Vijayawada rural mandal on Thursday. Instruc-tions have been issued to appoint a deputy tahsildar to each of the buffer godowns of Central Warehousing Corpo-ration.

Later, the Collector talked to the farmers to get feedback on the paddy purchasing programme. He told them that the money would be deposited in the farmers’ accounts within 48 hours.

The Collector checked whether PDS rice was mixed in the custom-milled rice (CMR) or not. He personally checked the rice age test.

There would be complete checks and balances to prevent mixing of recycled PDS rice with the custom-milled rice supplied by the rice millers.

District civil supplies manager M Srinivas and others ac-companied the District Collector.

