Stringent measures in place to curb ganja growth

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Range DIG Gopinath Jetti mentioned that with the cooperation of tribals, cultivation and transportation of ganja in the agency areas have been significantly reduced.

Speaking to a select group of media persons in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the DIG suggested that the eradication of cannabis should be given high priority. He appealed to the media to help create awareness among people against ganja use, its implications and sensitise youths against drug abuse.

Further, the DIG said that compared to the past five years, Maoist activities in the Andhra-Orissa border have decreased. He underlined that the media acts as a powerful tool to sensitise people.

The Visakhapatnam Range DIG mentioned that in the few months, the cultivation of ganja has come down in North Andhra districts. This was achieved with the cooperation of officials, strict enforcement measures taken and incentives offered to the ganja cultivators for switching to alternative crops. This part, the police intend to include people’s participation in tackling the major challenge faced in the undivided Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts. Youngsters are going to play a proactive role in creating awareness among masses, passing the information about peddlers to the police.

The Visakhapatnam Range police reached out to 3,000 educational institutions and carried out 11,000 awareness programmes on the implications of ganja menace in the past one year. Nabbing the peddlers, seizing their properties and encouraging tribals to eradicate ganja cultivation were some of the extensive programmes carried out by the police.