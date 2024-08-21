Students advised to excel in studies

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi visited the Government Boys Hostel in Sanivarapupeta here on Tuesday and took a class and taught lessons to students.



She directed the concerned officials to pay special attention to the health, food and education of the students of the hostel. She asked the ICDS PD, DEO, and DCPO to inspect all the children’s hostels run under the auspices of various departments in the district.

She advised the students to study well and reach higher positions.

She enquired about the facilities provided to 63 street children, beggar children, children who were separated from their parents due to various reasons and between the ages of 7 years and 18 years who were being accommodated in the Government Boys Hostel.

Later, collector inspected the hostel surroundings including kitchen, dining hall, toilets and playground. Students were asked if there were any problems in the hostel. The Collector directed the officials to strictly follow the quality standards and provide tasty meals to the students.

District Education Officer S Abraham, Hostel Superintendent P Srivalli, ICDS PD K Padmavathy, Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar, DCPO Suryachakraveni, Tahsildar Seshagiri and others accompanied her.