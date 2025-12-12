Students create awareness on pollution

Vijayawada: In a creative effort to spread environmental awareness, students of Radiant High School, located in Nunna nearVijayawada, performed a street play and dance programme in the village on Thursday, highlighting the growing threat of pollution and the need for preventive measures. Drawing inspiration from traditional street theatre, which was once a powerful tool to educate the public, the students effectively conveyed messages on environmental protection.

As part of the awareness campaign, the students presented informative acts on air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, and noise pollution, explaining their causes, harmful effects, and the urgent need for community action. Their engaging performances attracted a large number of locals, who appreciated the students’ effort to communicate such an important social issue. The Radiant High School team also administered a pollution prevention pledge to the villagers, encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly habits and contribute to a cleaner environment. The team emphasised that raising awareness among rural communities is essential for building a healthier and pollution-free society.

Principal Avuthu Madhusudhan Reddy, Correspondent Avuthu Anuradha, and In-charge Shaik Noorjahan, along with teachers and students, participated in theprogramme.