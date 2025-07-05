Students’ health condition stable: DM&HO

Puttaparthi: Following reports of food contamination at the Kasturba Girls’ Residential Hostel (KGBV) in Somandepalli, Sri Sathya Sai district, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Fairoz Begum clarified that there is no cause for public concern.

The health condition of all affected students is currently stable. According to the report submitted by Dr Fairoz Begum, based on the instructions of District Collector TS Chetan, a total of 25 students out of 232 showed symptoms of diarrhoea, while 7 were treated as outpatients and 18 as inpatients. Additionally, 7 other students reported only fever symptoms.

The incident began Friday morning when five girls complained of diarrhoea. The hostel warden immediately alerted the local PHC medical officer.

Prompt action was taken, and Penukonda Deputy DM&HO Manjuvani visited the hostel and informed the DM&HO. A special medical team was then dispatched to the hostel to provide necessary treatment. Preliminary suspicion points to contaminated sambar as the cause of the diarrhoeal outbreak.

A full investigation is currently underway, and medical camps are being conducted continuously at the hostel. She assured that all necessary medical services are being provided and the situation is under control.