Live
- Muzarai dept to evict encroachments of temple lands
- CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates 27th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit
- India can and will play better, says Manolo Marquez after draw against Malaysia
- Top 4 Men’s Grooming Platforms Revolutionizing Self-Care in India
- 58% cut in NABARD funds from ₹5,600 cr to ₹2,340 cr for state
- YS Sunitha visits AP assembly, seeks update on probe in YS Viveka's murder case
- Bengaluru traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 7.62 lakh in just 5 hours
- India, Italy reaffirm commitment to advance strategic partnership as PM Modi, Meloni meet in Rio
- 78 NGOs call for climate finance for transition to regenerative farming at COP29
- Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms
Just In
Students must learn rescue skills during natural calamities: V-C
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sarangam Vijaya Baskar Rao has stressed the need for students to learn techniques to rescue people during natural calamities.
Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sarangam Vijaya Baskar Rao has stressed the need for students to learn techniques to rescue people during natural calamities.
Addressing the one-day work shop, jointly organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit 3 of VSU and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the university premises here on Monday, the V-C has pointed out that most of the mandals in Nellore district are located in coastal belt that will be frequently affected with cyclones and natural calamities.
The V-C has said to overcome such sudden calamities, VSU has proposed to give training to students with NDRF, to involve them in such social activity. He told the students to the techniques after learning them in the workshop.
NDRF team member B Sandeep Kumar explained to students how to rescue people when they stuck in cyclones and how to give first aid to the injured people. He also briefed students about Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation when the victims’ life in danger.
NSS coordinator A Uday Sankar, VSU Principal Ch Vijaya and others were present.