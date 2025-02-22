Live
- Mkts continue downslide for 4th day
- IMO Secretary General hails India’s role in sustainable shipping, seafarer welfare
- India needs to cut tariffs for better growth: NITI
- District Bar Association protests against Draft Advocates Act Amendment Bill 2025
- Officials told to generate local livelihoods to stop migration
- Valley Green Garments selected at MSMU Agreement
- Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Palestinian issue, Gaza developments
- SP inaugurates neonatal ICU Ambulance
- High command should utilise campaign skills of Sharmila
- Municipal authorities turn blind eye to river water contamination
Just In
Students need to focus on overall development
Students should focus on overall development along with education to reach greater heights in life, said alumnus of SRKR Engineering College and WallMart manager Ch Devanand Guruprasad.
Bhimavaram: Students should focus on overall development along with education to reach greater heights in life, said alumnus of SRKR Engineering College and WallMart manager Ch Devanand Guruprasad.
He was the chief guest at the two-day national-level symposium ‘Nipuna-25’ organised by the student wing of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) at SRKR Engineering College here on Friday. ISTE faculty advisor Dr S Ramgopal Reddy presided over the meeting. Devanand Guruprasad said that he developed immense self-confidence by participating in the ISTE programmes when he was a student in the college. Every student should introspect over his weaknesses and should form a plan of action to overcome them.
College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju suggested to the students to take a cue from the alumni of the college to reach great heights. ISTE would help the students to develop leadership qualities. Dr Ramgopal Reddy recalled that ISTE of the college stood in first place for two consecutive terms. It always strived to develop the skills of the students.
ISTE chairperson P Sridhar said that Nipuna inspires the students to achieve goals in life. A number of
students from prestigious engineering colleges across the country participated in the Nipuna-25.