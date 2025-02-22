Students need to focus on overall development

Bhimavaram: Students should focus on overall development along with education to reach greater heights in life, said alumnus of SRKR Engineering College and WallMart manager Ch Devanand Guruprasad.

He was the chief guest at the two-day national-level symposium ‘Nipuna-25’ organised by the student wing of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) at SRKR Engineering College here on Friday. ISTE faculty advisor Dr S Ramgopal Reddy presided over the meeting. Devanand Guruprasad said that he developed immense self-confidence by participating in the ISTE programmes when he was a student in the college. Every student should introspect over his weaknesses and should form a plan of action to overcome them.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju suggested to the students to take a cue from the alumni of the college to reach great heights. ISTE would help the students to develop leadership qualities. Dr Ramgopal Reddy recalled that ISTE of the college stood in first place for two consecutive terms. It always strived to develop the skills of the students.

ISTE chairperson P Sridhar said that Nipuna inspires the students to achieve goals in life. A number of

students from prestigious engineering colleges across the country participated in the Nipuna-25.