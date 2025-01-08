Students of Annamacharya University Organize a Massive Anti-Drugs Rally

Rajampet: As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Annamacharya University, a significant rally titled "Say No to Drugs - Walk Against Drugs" was organized on Wednesday morning. The rally was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Annamayya District SP Shri Vidya Sagar Naidu, and the Guest of Honor, University Chancellor Dr. Choppa Gangireddy.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vidya Sagar Naidu administered a pledge to the students to stay away from drugs and other harmful substances. He emphasized the importance of avoiding bad habits and remaining committed to a positive lifestyle.

The rally commenced from the university campus, with the flag-off by the SP. It covered a five-kilometer stretch, passing through Rajampet town's New Bus Stand and concluding at the Old Bus Stand. At the Old Bus Stand, the students formed a human chain and raised slogans advocating a drug-free society under the banners of "Say No to Drugs" and "Walk Against Drugs."

Prior to the rally, renowned actor and personality development coach Shri K.V. Pradeep delivered an inspiring motivational speech, encouraging the students to lead disciplined and purposeful lives.

The event witnessed the active participation of prominent dignitaries, including Dr. C. Ramachandra Reddy, Chairman of Annamayya Trust; Cheppa Ellareddy, Vice Chairman of Annamacharya Trust; Shri Abhishek Reddy, Pro-Chancellor AU rajmpet; Dr. S.M.V. Narayana, Principal, Aits ; Dr. N. Mallikarjuna Rao, Registrar AU; and Murali, Regional Manager, YONO SBI, Rajampet. Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and students also enthusiastically joined the rally.

The rally was supported by the YONO SBI Regional Office, Rajampet, which extended its valuable assistance to the event.

This initiative highlighted the collective commitment of the university and its stakeholders to raise awareness against drug abuse and promote a healthy, drug-free society.















