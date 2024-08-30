Students protest at a college over alleged hidden cameras in girls' hostel, CM Naidu orders probe

A tense situation unfolded in the early hours at an Engineering College when students protested vehemently after claims surfaced that hidden cameras had been allegedly installed in the washrooms of the girls' hostel. The agitation, which began late at night, saw students chanting "We Want Justice" while illuminating their surroundings with flashlight from their cell phones.

The disturbance escalated when students reportedly attempted to confront a final-year BTech student alleging him of selling footage captured from the alleged hidden cameras. Upon learning of the unrest, local police intervened and arrived at the scene to control the situation and initiate questioning of the accused student. Authorities seized final year student's laptop and cellphone for investigation.

Protesters expressed their outrage not only towards the alleged perpetrator but also directed their frustrations toward the college management. Many voiced their disappointment over the lack of action taken by the administration despite being aware of the situation for over a week.

The dramatic turn of events led to continued unrest until approximately 3:30 AM as students demanded accountability and justice for the alleged breach of privacy within their campus.

In response to the alarming discovery of hidden cameras in the washrooms of Gudlavalleru Engineering College's student hostel, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called for a thorough investigation. CM Naidu's directive follows concerns raised by Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh regarding the serious breach of privacy. The Chief Minister has instructed Minister Kollu Ravindra, along with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, to visit the site and ensure a swift inquiry into the matter.