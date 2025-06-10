Students should become game changers of tomorrow: Minister

Kurnool: Students must become game changers by embracing innovative thinking and using technology to achieve their goals, said Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath. He was speaking at the Shining Stars awards ceremony held at Pushpa Raj Function Hall, Peddapadu Road on Monday, where meritorious students from Class 10 and Intermediate were felicitated.

He said that the State government has taken a significant step in encouraging academic excellence by presenting talented students—who performed well in the public board exams—with a Shining Stars Award, a cash prize of Rs.20,000, and a certificate of excellence. He advised parents not to impose their own aspirations on their children but to support them in pursuing their passions.

MLA G Charitha (Panyam) lauded the success of government school students who scored on par with private school peers. She cited the examples of Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who rose from humble beginnings to win the Bharat Ratna, emphasizing that poverty is no barrier to education.

She reiterated that the government is offering numerous educational opportunities, quality teaching, and infrastructure support. She highlighted government investments in infrastructure such as Rs 5 crore sanctioned for KGBV schools in four mandals of Panyam constituency; Rs 3 crore allocated for renovation of BC and SC hostels; Rs 10 lakh CSR fund approved for the development of the IIT Ambedkar NEET Academy in Chinnatekur.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya stated that it is commendable how students, despite personal and financial hardships, have crossed a milestone by excelling in board exams. She urged teachers to continue offering competitive coaching so that more students from government schools can secure top ranks in entrance exams.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were presented to 142 students from government and private schools who excelled in the Class 10 board exams.

The programme was attended by RDO Sandeep Kumar, DEO Samuel Paul, DVEO Sudhir, students, parents, teachers, and other officials.