Live
Just In
Students take part in US internship campus drive
Facilitating students with a promising path to pursue internships in the USA, Sun International Institute Tourism and Management organised a campus recruitment drive
Visakhapatnam: Facilitating students with a promising path to pursue internships in the USA, Sun International Institute Tourism and Management organised a campus recruitment drive on its beach campus on Monday. More than 150 students participated in the recruitment process, vying for positions in culinary, food and beverage service, front office, and housekeeping departments. The selection panel, led by Grand Hyatt and the Union Station, Nashville’s general manager, Marc Sternagel and director of Human Resources, Mr. Gideon Packianathan, evaluated the remarkable talent on display.
A significant number of students have been shortlisted for further assessment, underscoring the strength of the institution’s commitment towards providing career avenues, fostering industry partnerships and enhancing career prospects of the students.