Students thrill audience with impressive cultural programmes

Kandukuru(Prakasam district): Correspondent of Prakasam Engineering College Kancharla Ramaiah assured the students that he achieved the name of Peddayana and Daddy in the last two decades and he will work tirelessly to maintain it.

The girls’ hostel anniversary of the college was celebrated grandly by the students on Monday. Television anchors and actors Sarath and Soumya anchored the programme.

Hostel in-charge SN Meeravali, thanking the anchors, said that the encouragement given to the students at every step in the cultural programmes was immeasurable. The anchors also praised the students for their standards in the cultural activities.

Technical Director Dr K Vijaya Srinivas said that the aim is to create 100 per cent employment for all hostel students. He explained that there is a slight difference in getting jobs for hostel and non-hostel students. He expressed confidence that 100 per cent corporate jobs can be achieved for the current third year female students.

Principal Dr Ch Ravikumar said that the management’s commitment is the root cause of success.

The Kolatam dances of the students impressed everyone with their dance metaphors on social anarchies.

Correspondent Kancharla Ramaiah and academic in-charge SN Meeravali were felicitated by the students. The students presented mementos to the hostel wardens Narasamma, Vijayalakshmi and Rajeshwari. Dr Vijaya Srinivas Indira Devi, Administrator of the College of Nursing, said that it is commendable to display the talent in the arts by decorating the open auditorium like a cinema setting.