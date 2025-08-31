  • Menu
Students told to use education to solve societal problems

Vice-chancellor of Krishna University Prof K Ramji addressing students in Machilipatnam on Saturday

Machilipatnam: Krishna University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji urged students to use their education to solve societal problems. He made the remarks during the induction programme for first-year engineering students at the university’s Engineering College on Saturday.

Ramji emphasised that academic excellence is not the only goal; students should also focus on developing good character. He highlighted the vast career opportunities available to engineering graduates, stating that salaries can range from Rs 40,000 to Rs 45 lakh, depending on their skills. He also assured the students that Krishna University provides a 200 per cent job placement rate.

The event, presided over by Engineering College Principal Dr Vijay Kumari, was attended by Registrar Prof N Usha, Engineering Dean Prof YK Sundara Krishna, and representatives from Sri Sathya Sai Seva Institutions, including State in-charge K Sai Aruna, District president K Chandrasekhar, and Srikakulam District Coordinator M Janardana Rao. Faculty and students were also present at the induction ceremony.

