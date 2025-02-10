Live
Study diligently for SSC exams, Collector tells students
Points out that hard work and perseverance lead to success
Nandyal: The 10th-grade examinations are a crucial milestone in every student’s life. District Collector G Rajakumari has advised students residing in welfare hostels to take their exams in a stress-free environment and secure good marks.
While distributing study material, she extended her best wishes to the students.
At the Integrated Girls’ Welfare Hostel at Bommala Satram, the district administration, under the leadership of the Collector on Sunday provided essential material such as writing pads, notebooks, compass boxes, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners and scales to every 10th class student appearing for SSC exams. On the occasion, the Collector wished all students success in their examinations. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rajakumari expressed her desire to see all students in SC, ST, BC, and Minority Welfare Hostels achieve high success. She stated that mandal special officers across all mandal centres have distributed the necessary study material to students in welfare hostels under their jurisdiction. With 2,279 students appearing for the 10th class board exams, the Collector urged students to study diligently. She emphasised that hard work and perseverance can lead to success and encouraged students to perform well, bringing honour to Nandyal district with their excellent results.
Highlighting the significance of the 10th class exams in shaping students’ future, the Collector mentioned that special training sessions were being conducted by teachers using innovative methods to enhance students’ learning. She directed government school teachers to strive for excellent results on par with private schools.
She further stated that the government school teachers in the district were implementing well-structured academic plans, and students should focus on their studies without stress to secure high pass percentage in the 10th class exams.