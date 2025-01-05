Submit comprehensive report on SC sub-castes: OMC chief

Nellore: One-Man Commission Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has directed the official to submit a comprehensive report related to the people belonging to SC sub-caste living in the erstwhile Nellore district.

The OMC Chairman, who was in the district for studying the living standards of SC sub-caste, held a district-level review meeting with district Collector O Anand and officials here on Saturday.

Ranjan Mishra said that the commission was set up to study the lifestyle of SC sub-caste in the district as Supreme Court allowed State governments to sub-classify SCs to provide separate quotas for more backward people.

He said that there are 59 SC sub-castes living in the State and there are 45 sub-castes in the erstwhile Nellore district. Since Nellore district is located near Tamil Nadu borders, the district has a particular community, called ‘Arava Mala’, who hailed from Tamil Nadu and settled in Nellore district.

He directed the DRDA PD, DPO and ZP CEO to submit the report about the number of beneficiaries in SC sub-castes, self-help groups, NTR Bharosa, Social Security Pensions in the district.

District Collector O Anand has ordered the officials to submit comprehensive report to the OMC over the living standards of SC sub-castes at the earliest. Earlier, he received representations from caste and social organisations over the problems being faced by SCs in the district.

Joint Collector Karthik, ASP Soujanya, DRO Udaya Baskar, Social Welfare DD Sobharani and others were present.