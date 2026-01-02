Subsidised wheat flour supply begins

Vijayawada: With the objective of further strengthening food security through Public Distribution System (PDS), the State government has started supplying stone-ground wheat flour (chakki atta) to ration card holders at a highly subsidised price of Rs 20 per kg, said State Civil Supplies Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr S Dilli Rao.

The distribution programme was formally launched on Thursday at a Fair Price Shop located in Patamata APIIC Colony, within Vijayawada Urban limits. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Dilli Rao along with Civil Supplies Director R Govinda Rao, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dilli Rao said he was happy that, as per the directions and guidance given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Ministers during a special review meeting, the government had begun a meaningful welfare initiative ahead of Sankranti and at the start of New Year. He stated that the government is providing high-quality, nutritious wheat flour at a significant subsidy to benefit ration card holders. He explained that around 1,850 metric tonnes of wheat received every month from the Centre are being utilised for flour supply in the State.

Unlike roller milling, stone grinding helps retain fibre and nutrients, and special care is being taken during milling to minimise nutrient loss, he said. The chakki atta is being supplied after ensuring quality at every stage, he added. Dr Dilli Rao said that distribution has begun at district headquarters and would be expanded in a phased manner across the State. He urged beneficiaries to make the best use of the scheme and advised them to report any issues in ration distribution to the concerned officials. District Collector Dr Lakshmisha and Civil Supplies Director Govinda Rao said that as per the National Food Security Act, 2013, various essential commodities are being distributed to beneficiaries, and the supply of nutritious wheat flour is another progressive step by the government. They assured that strict precautions are being taken at all stages, including milling, packing and transportation.

The Collector further stated that the government is consistently rolling out special welfare programmes with the aim of improving the living standards of the poor and appealed to beneficiaries to utilise these schemes effectively.