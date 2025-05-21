Successful brain tumour surgery at Medicover Hospital

Nellore: A complex brain tumour surgery was successfully performed at Medicover Hospital in Nellore, saving the life of a 50-year-old woman from Chembarthi village near Gudur.The patient, Lakshmi, had suffered a fall that left her paralyzed in both arms and legs. Following the incident, she remained in a coma for several months. After being brought to Medicover Hospital for further evaluation, diagnostic tests revealed a tumour located in the brain stem—one of the most delicate and challenging areas for surgical intervention.

Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr. Gangapatnam Dinesh led the five-hour operation to remove the tumour. “The tumour was situated deep in the brain stem, making the surgery extremely complex. We are pleased to report that the tumour was successfully removed, and the patient has now come out of the coma,” Dr Dinesh said.

He also noted that the procedure was carried out under the Aarogyasri health scheme, ensuring that the patient received advanced care at no personal cost.

The successful surgery was announced in a press briefing attended by Medicover Hospital Centre Head Dr. Dheeraj Reddy, members of the neurosurgery department, and Public Relations Officer Chandu Verma.