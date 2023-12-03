  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sudheer Kumar assumes office as AP Chambers central zone head

AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers at their central zone installation ceremony in Ongole on Saturday
x

AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers at their central zone installation ceremony in Ongole on Saturday

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) held its Central Zone installation ceremony in Ongole on Saturday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) held its Central Zone installation ceremony in Ongole on Saturday.

Siddha Sudheer Kumar took charge as the chairman of AP Chambers’ Central Zone while Benarji B Battineni and V Satish Babu took charge as the vice-chairmen.

AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, executive vice-president L Raghuram Reddy, general secretary B Raja Sekhar, treasurer S Akkaiah Naidu, Rayalaseema Zone chairman K V Choudary, Board member Koti Rao and others participated in the central zonal installation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddha Sudheer Kumar said Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers), a state-level industry body, represents the trade and industry of Andhra Pradesh with a membership of around 1,200 corporate members and 72 affiliated associations.

He further said it is the largest industry body in the State of AP and is in the forefront supporting and collaborating with State and Central governments and public sector enterprises for fostering commerce & industrial growth aimed at sustainable economic development of Andhra Pradesh in all the fronts.

Entrepreneurs from surrounding districts and members from AP Chambers participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X