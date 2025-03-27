Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port

Visakhapatnam: In celebration of the centenary of electric train operations in India, Indian Railways marked a historic milestone on March 25.

Marking the day, an Electric Loco WAP-7 (No. 39145) of the Electric Loco Shed of Waltair Division, was adorned with the tricolour and a striking themed livery, and it was flagged off from Visakhapatnam railway station.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra, along with ADRM (Infra) E Santharam and a team of senior officials were present at the event.

The specially decorated locomotive was attached to the SMV Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express on its maiden run with the commemorative theme.

The design of the loco beautifully integrates the Indian tricolour with iconic landmarks of Visakhapatnam, symbolising the region’s rich cultural and industrial heritage.

The Visakhapatnam Electric Loco Shed (ELS), one of the largest electric loco sheds in Indian Railways, plays a vital role in managing a significant workload with its fleet of 336 electric locos.

Despite the operational demands, the creative project was a remarkable achievement in maintaining operational excellence.

Speaking at the event, the DRM emphasized the importance of electrification as a key component of India’s sustainability goals.

Earlier, the Divisional Railway Manager conducted an inspection of the Adani Gangavaram Port and its railway siding.

Accompanied by a high-level team of officials, the team reviewed various capacity augmentation projects and key locations within the port. The inspection was attended by senior divisional operations manager Tanmay Mukhopadhyay, senior divisional commercial manager K Sandeep along with other officers.

Following the inspection, DRM Lalit Bohra held a meeting with Amit Malik, CEO of Adani Gangavaram Port. During the meeting, several key issues of mutual interest were discussed. DRM assured the team of a collaborative effort to address challenges related to capacity augmentation, rake detention, efficiency improvement and throughput.

Also, the DRM and his team offered several suggestions to enhance business operations and streamline processes by improving infrastructure thereby facilitating smoother business activities and enhancing the ease of doing business at the port.