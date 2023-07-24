Sunita was offered Rs 500 crore to withdraw YS Vivekananda murder case: Bonda Uma

Amaravati: TDP leader Bonda Uma has said that YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha's comments that her own people have such a criminal mind are proof of Chief Minister Jagan's true nature. The time has come for all those who tried to save Avinash Reddy in Viveka's murder case to go to jail, he said. He demanded Jagan to respond on the additional charge sheet filed by the CBI in the murder case.



He asked if it is not true if the complaint in Viveka's murder case is withdrawn, Sunitha's family will be given Rs 500 crore. Is it not true that Jagan's wife Bharti went to Sunita's house, he asked. He also demanded that the CBI interrogate Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the government adviser who had instructed Sunita to name the TDP leaders in the Viveka murder case. He accused Jagan of managing the systems to protect the accused in the murder case. He said that the names of A9 and A10 will also come out in this case soon.