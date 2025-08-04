Sunitha slams Prakash Reddy for provocative remarks

Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha strongly condemned former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy’s controversial remarks, stating that his public claim of being ready to go to jail for 20 years indicates a mindset prepared for violence and murders.

Speaking at her camp office, Sunitha warned Prakash Reddy to abandon such dangerous thoughts and be cautious in his actions.

She accused him of distorting history and inciting his party cadre while disrespecting the legacy of Paritala Ravi, who, she said, stood by the people in their toughest times. “If we thought like you, would you even have the freedom to speak openly?” she asked. She also criticized his failure to take any steps on the Peruru project during YSRCP’s five-year rule and accused him of misusing public funds through Rockrete company.

Sunitha challenged Prakash Reddy to show proof if she or her son ever threatened anyone, asserting their political journey is rooted in Paritala Ravi’s legacy of courage, not coercion.

On a separate note, Sunitha lashed out at former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for visiting former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who allegedly made derogatory remarks against a woman MLA. She questioned Jagan’s integrity and asked how a leader who claims to value women could support someone accused of such behavior. She also slammed Sakshi media for remaining silent on YSRCP’s scams, including illegal sand supply, liquor scams, and poor support for mango farmers in Bangarupalem. “YSRCP and its affiliated media lack both values and credibility,” she concluded.