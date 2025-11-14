Sunitha vows continued service to people

Rapthadu: In an emotionally charged address, Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha declared that the people of the constituency are her “life and strength,” assuring that she and the Paritala family would continue working for them “as long as they breathe.”

She was speaking at the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) committee members, held at R Convention Hall on Bypass Road, where 1,350 booth, village, unit, cluster, and mandal-level members took oath in the presence of hundreds of party workers and leaders.

Sunitha and senior leaders paid tributes to NT Rama Rao, Paritala Ravi, and deceased TDP workers before administering the pledge to newly appointed committee members.

Leaders including Manohar Naidu, Adoni Krishnamma, and TDP Hindupur Parliamentary President Anjanappa addressed the cadre and outlined organisational responsibilities.

In her speech, Sunitha said the party had always recognised hard-working leaders and assured that pending appointments would soon be finalised.

She urged workers not to step back or remain upset when minor internal issues arise, stating that the Paritala family is available 24x7 to address their concerns.

She noted ongoing development works in the constituency and said unresolved issues such as pensions and housing site allocations have already been brought to Minister Nara Lokesh’s notice.

She criticised former MLA Prakash Reddy, accusing him of spreading misinformation after failing to deliver development during his tenure. She asserted that she won four times solely due to the efforts of party workers and vowed never to forget their contribution. Condemning Prakash Reddy’s remarks against the Paritala family, she said any attempt to tarnish Paritala Ravi’s legacy would be firmly resisted.

She urged party workers to bring issues directly to her instead of believing rumours, reaffirming that both she and Paritala Sriram would continue to work relentlessly for the people.