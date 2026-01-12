Superstar Krishna statue unveiled at Lenin Centre

Vijayawada: A statue of legendary actor Superstar Krishna was unveiled at Lenin Centre here on Sunday by Padmalaya Organisation head Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao and Krishna’s grandson Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna. The statue has been installed in the iconic Ram Raju character get-up from the film Eenadu, drawing admiration from fans and film personalities.

Deputy Speaker Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLAs Bonda Uma, Gadde Ramamohan, noted producers Aswini Dutt and Gemini Kiran, along with statue committee members Sudha, Seeram Bujji, Jitendra and others, attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju said that Krishna fans are known for their generosity and service-minded nature. He described the installation of the statue as commendable, noting Krishna’s deep association with Vijayawada. He said Krishna symbolised goodness and humanity, and urged fans to bless his grandson Jaya Krishna, who is being introduced as a third-generation hero. He expressed confidence that Jaya Krishna would achieve great success with both charm and action.

MP Kesineni Sivanath said Super Star Krishna had immense love and affection for Vijayawada and shared a close bond with the city. He praised the decision to install the Eenadu character statue and wished success to Jaya Krishna, who he said resembled Mahesh Babu in looks.

Producer Aswini Dutt said he had produced several films with Krishna and called it a privilege to now introduce his grandson Jaya Krishna to the silver screen. He announced that Jaya Krishna’s film Srinivasa Mangapuram, an action love story, will be released soon and expressed hope that Krishna’s legacy would continue. Minister Kollu Ravindra and MLA Bonda Uma described Krishna as a great personality who would be remembered as long as Telugu people exist. They wished Jaya Krishna a bright future.

Jaya Krishna, addressing the gathering, said his goal was to uphold the name and legacy of his grandfather and expressed happiness over the support from his uncle Mahesh Babu and fans.