Support of chemists, druggists sought to control drug menace
Tirupati district SP V Harshavardhan Raju said containing the menace of drug abuse which is spoiling the youth, was the responsibility of all.
Addressing a meeting of chemists and druggists of Tirupati district organised by the Assistant Director of Drug Control here on Friday, the SP said the drug abuse and ganja consuming was increasing and even children are also found getting addicted to drugs causing alarm.
The drug abuse not only spoils the health, it also leads to various diseases. It ultimately results in the drug abuser resorting to crimes creating social problems.
The increase in ganja consumption was adding more to the problem, he said stressing on the people to extend their support to the police in containing the drug abuse.
The medical shop owners on their part should pass on the information if anyone was coming to their shop for the purchase of intoxicating drugs to the police.
In the interest of the future of the young generation, the medical shop owners should stop selling any such drugs without prescription by any qualified doctors.
Drug Control Assistant Director Dr Hari Prasad said selling medicines without doctor prescription will be punishable. And particularly the shop owners should not sell the intoxicating drugs to youth without proper verification of the prescription.
Dr Manasa, Hemanth, ASP Ravi Manoharachari and DSP Srilatha were also present.