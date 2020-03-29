Support police, follow lockdown else COVID-19 spreads rapidly, MLA Roja urges people

Nagari MLA RK Roja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing free ration to each family in order to feed the poor and daily wage workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She asserted that the three-month ration will be provided in three instalments.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, she said that the first instalment of the ration was distributed today on the orders of CM YS Jagan and assured of the second instalment on April 15 and the third on April 29. "We are giving away 5 kg of rice to each person. Also, 58 lakh pensioners will be given a pension on April 1, Roja opined.

CM Jagan said that every poor family would be given Rs. 1000 for their needs in this critical time. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, volunteers are being distributed to ten beneficiaries at a time.

She praised the police for playing an important role who were working round the clock. Corona is likely to spread to everyone if the police stops the duties."Since CM Jagan is working hard to fight coronavirus spread, the state has only few positive cases, " Roja opined. She finally appealed to the public not to let anyone break the lockdown rules.