Support us in protecting cows, TTD EO appeals

Tirupati: Gomata is revered as the embodiment of all deities in Vedas and Puranas as narrated in Hindu religious scriptures and safeguarding them with the active participation of devotees shall be taken up in a big way, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

As part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami (Gokulashtami) celebrations, Go Puja Mahotsavam was held at Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Shala in Tirupati on Saturday.

The EO emphasised on protection of cows and informed that Gosamrakshana Shala currently shelters 2,789 animals — including 1,827 cows, 962 bulls, 7 elephants, and 5 horses. He said that through Embryo Transfer Technology, developed with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, 47 superior Sahiwal calves have been produced.

With devotees’ cooperation, 539 native cows have already been brought to Gosamrakshana Shala. Plans are underway to add another 500 indigenous breeds (Gir, Kankrej, Tharparkar, Red Sindhi) with public participation.

With an investment of Rs 12.25 crore, TTD has set up SV Cattle Fodder Production Unit to ensure high-quality balanced feed for native breeds. A committee of Gosala experts advises on cattle health, nutrition, breeding, and welfare.

Earlier, the EO performed Gopuja and later devotional cultural programs including Annamacharya Sankeertanas, bhajans, kolatam, and Harikatha continued till evening. The event was presided over by Gosala Director Srinivas. Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, CV & SO Muralikrishna, TTD Ex-officio Member C Divakar Reddy, officials, and large number of devotees took part.