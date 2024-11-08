Live
Just In
Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing in Raghuramakrishna Raju's Custodial Torture Case to November 25
The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the custodial torture case involving former MP and Undi MLA Raghuramakrishna Raju, now scheduled for November 25 The court's decision follows a request from CID Additional SP Vijaypil for anticipatory bail without arrest in connection with the case.
The Andhra Pradesh government submitted a counter in the matter, which was received by the petitioner's lawyers only this past Thursday. As a result, the defense requested additional time to file their response.
Justice Vikramnath and Justice Mahadevan, presiding over the case, granted the defense two weeks to prepare their arguments. They emphasized that the final inquiry will take place on October 25 and made it clear that there would be no further postponements. The court stated that a comprehensive decision on all related matters will be rendered on the scheduled date.