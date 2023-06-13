Live
Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Sunitha's petition against YS Avinash bail to June 19
The Supreme Court heard Sunitha Reddy's petition seeking cancellation of MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail and refused to issue notices to the CBI on Sunitha Reddy's petition. The Supreme Court adjourned the case to 19th of this month.
Meanwhile, Sunitha reminded that the Supreme Court itself said that the investigation of Viveka's murder case should be completed by the 30th of this month. However, the court said that they cannot interfere into other bench judgement. However, another court clarified that they cannot change the deadline.
After hearing the entire arguments, the Supreme Court bench clarified that they are not ready to issue any notices in this case and will take up the next hearing on June 19 as requested by the petitioner.