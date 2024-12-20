Supreme Court denies interim bail to former MP Nandigam Suresh in murder case

The Supreme Court has denied interim bail to former YSRCP Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh in connection with the murder case of a woman. The Court has directed that the next hearing be scheduled for January 7, 2024. The bench, consisting of Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, heard Suresh’s bail petition today but opted to adjourn the case for a comprehensive review.

The Court's decision came after it established that a charge sheet had not yet been filed against Suresh, making it challenging to render a judgment on his bail application. The bench emphasized that Suresh had not been in custody for the requisite 90 days required under legal provisions to warrant consideration of interim bail.

Furthermore, the bench took issue with Suresh's legal counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who had sought interim bail, pointing out that the past criminal cases against the former MP were not properly documented in the petition.