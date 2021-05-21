Supreme Court grants bail to Raghurama Krishnam Raju, asks him to co-operate to CID probe

Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. There were heated arguments from both sides on Raghurama's bail petition was. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the petitioner and Dushyant Dave argued on behalf of the government.

The court, which heard arguments from both sides, ruled to this extent imposing certain conditions. The court said there was no need for a custodial inquiry and he should co-operate with the investigation officers. The Supreme Court clarified that the authorities could give him notices 24 hours in advance and prosecute him if necessary.

Prior to the hearing of bail petition, tbe supreme court has examined Army hospital medical report, which reads Raghurama Krishnam Raju has Edema and a small fracture on his leg and adjourned the hearing to 2.30 PM.

Meanwhile, the advocate who argued on behalf of government has raised doubts over the injuries and questioned that the injuries would happen while he has been travelling to Secunderabad from Guntur. Despite heated arguments over bail petition, the supreme court grants bail to MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju on certain conditions.