Supreme Court judge urges rich to take care of orphaned children

Guntur: Supreme Court Judge Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao said that education plays an important role and helps to develop society.

"If everybody is educated, a good society will be formed," he said while speaking at the Patibandla Seetharamaiah's 139th birth anniversary celebrations held on the school premises on Sunday.

The judge hoisted the national flag and unveiled the diamond jubilee plaque on this occasion. He garlanded to the statue of Patibandla Seetharamaiah and paid tributes to him. He inaugurated classrooms for CBSE syllabus, lab, dining hall, indoor games hall and staff block. Addressing the gathering, he said Telugu people are working in the Supreme Court and it is a good sign. "Justice Jasti Chalameswar and Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana will speak Telugu fluently than me". He said he had taken up two cases since he took over charge. He said, one case is relating to the protection of children who lost their parents due to Covid-19, another case is relating to the protection of street children.

He said according to one survey, about 180 lakh street children are lacking minimum facilities in the world, out of which 50 per cent of the children are in our country. He said, "about one lakh children lost their mother or father or both due to Covid-19. National Child Rights Forum will study the actual position". He urged the rich or educated to take up responsibility of educating the children who lost their parents due to Covid-19. He said his sister and brother had studied in Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School in Guntur city. MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School committee achieved many achievements.

APSRTC Chairman Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, journalist Rajanikanth and others were present.