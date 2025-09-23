Survey of wetlands

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar stated that the responsibility of protecting wetlands lies with everyone. He made this remark during a video conference held on Monday with officials of various departments. Following the directives of the Supreme Court, the Collector instructed officials to identify, demarcate, and notify wetlands in accordance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh Space Applications Centre (APSAC) has already identified 71 wetlands in the Rampachodavaram division. The collector ordered the concerned officials to survey these wetlands within two days and submit reports on their current usage, including for drinking water, eco-culture, agriculture, horticulture, fishing, recreation, and irrigation. He also advised holding a meeting with sub-divisional staff and conducting training sessions to create awareness about wetlands among the survey teams. The collector emphasised that the wetland survey process must be carried out meticulously. He also briefed the officials on the activities that are permitted and those that are prohibited in the notified wetlands.

Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Shubham Nokwal, DFO Ravindra Dhama, District Reserve Officer Devendrudu, District Agriculture Officer SBS Nandhu, District Horticulture Officer K Balakarna, District Animal Husbandry Officer Vijay Ram, and others participated in this virtual meeting.