Survey on MSMEs begins; to continue till Feb 5

Chittoor: The Central government has introduced the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). District Collector Sumit Kumar announced this initiative on Friday, highlighting its potential to transform the MSME ecosystem with financial assistance from the World Bank.

As part of RAMP, a state-wide survey of all MSMEs in the manufacturing, service and trade sectors will be conducted. The survey, overseen by the Department of Industries, commenced on Friday. It aims to integrate MSMEs into a digital platform by linking them to the AP MSME One Portal and facilitating the registration of unregistered businesses through the Udyam or Udyam Assist platforms. The initiative is supported by the MSME Development Corporation and managed under the supervision of the District Industries Centre.

To conduct the survey efficiently, the government has developed a mobile application titled MSME Survey and Support. This app will be used by rural and urban secretariat staff to carry out the survey from November 29 to February 1. The collected data will help raise awareness about central and state government schemes, particularly targeting women and SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the Collector emphasized that linking MSMEs to platforms like the SAMADHAN Portal can help address delayed payments effectively. The support of MSME associations, industrial bodies, and trade and service organizations is vital for the survey’s success.