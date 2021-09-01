Suspend collection of tax on garbage: CPM

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at the Kurnool Municipal Corporation office with the leaders of CPM tried to barge into office obstructing the entry of officials and staff on Tuesday. Demanding the government to suspend the collection of tax on garbage, the CPM leaders and people in large numbers staged a protest in front of the office. As a precautionary measure, the civic authorities informed to the police. The police deployed a huge number of forces to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

The CPM leaders raised anti-government slogans saying that the YSRCP was the only party that has imposed tax on collection of garbage. No government was seen imposing tax on garbage since India got independence. Party district secretary K Prabhakar Reddy said the CPM had earlier warned the people not to believe the CM. But people trusted Jagan and voted his party at the civic body election and now, they are facing difficulties, said Prabhakar Reddy.

He demanded the government to immediately suspend the Government Orders (GOs) 187, 198 and 199 else the authorities would face the serious consequences. Another leader, Ghouse Desai said if the MLAs, councillors and Mayor have the guts then go to the people and collect the tax then they see how the people will react. People, if vexed, will revolt against the leaders with broomsticks, stated Ghouse Desai.

Advocate Nirmalamma said earlier the government used to impose tax depending on the rents. But now the government was imposing tax depending upon property value which is unfair. She demanded the Mayor and commissioner to answer their demands. While the leaders and others were addressing the occasion, the police began arresting the leaders. The leaders were shifted to two town police station and after a while they were released.

CPM leaders Radha Krishna, Ramanjaneyulu, Alivelamma, Ramudu, Sai Baba, Shareef, Sudhakarappa, Guru Shekar, Nagesh, Raghavendra, Dhanalakshmi Rasheed, Sujatha, Chitti and others participated in the protest.