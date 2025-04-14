Suspicious death of married woman Yasmin Banu in Chittoor sparks honour killing probe

Chittoor: A recently married woman, Yasmin Banu, has died under suspicious circumstances in her hometown of Puthalapattu, triggering an investigation by local police into a possible honour killing.

Yasmin, who had fallen in love with and married Sai Teja from Nellore on 9 February, returned to her parental home yesterday after being told that her father was seriously ill. Within hours of her arrival, she was found dead.

Her mother has given a statement alleging that Yasmin took her own life by hanging after her father scolded her, accusing her of bringing shame to the family. However, police officials have stated that there are no signs of hanging at the scene, raising doubts about the initial claim.

Yasmin’s mother and sister are currently in police custody for questioning, while a search is underway for her father and other relatives, who are reportedly absconding.

Authorities are actively exploring the possibility of an honour killing, given the tensions reported within the family over Yasmin's marriage. Further investigations are ongoing.