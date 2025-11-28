Sustainability must move beyond peripheral initiative

Visakhapatnam: Sustainability must move beyond a peripheral initiative to become a core strategic driver embedded in the purpose, design, and governance of modern enterprises, mentioned Prof. Angappa Gunasekaran, renowned Professor of Supply Chain Management at Penn State Harrisburg, USA. Delivering a keynote address at an international conference organised by GITAM School of Business, he said that sustainability should be viewed as proactive management strategy that strengthens long-term competitiveness.

Prof. Gunasekaran noted that organisations must shift from treating sustainability as an afterthought to integrating it into every decision-making layer.

With rising expectations from customers, regulators, and global markets, he highlighted the transition from compliance to sustainability-led competitive advantage.

Dr Prasanna Karhade of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) delivered a session on ‘AI and Automation for Sustainable Futures’, highlighting that emerging technologies are now strategic enablers of sustainable transformation.

He explained how AI-driven analytics and automation enhance energy efficiency, reduce waste, optimise supply chains and support the shift toward circular processes.

He also briefed about the rise of Green AI and the importance of ethical, transparent technology governance.

The conference, chaired by Prof. Raja P Pappu, dean of School of Business, and co-chaired by Prof. Sai Sudhakar, head of the centre for business growth, brought together industry experts, policymakers, and academicians to explore sustainability, innovation, and resilience in emerging economies. A large number of students, scholars, faculty, and industry professionals participated.