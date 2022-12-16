SV University launches MS programme in Data Science

Tirupati: In a key development, Sri Venkateswara University in association with the US-based Exafluence Inc launched the MS programme in Data Science and PG Diploma in Data Science which is having huge demand nowadays. Launching the course on Thursday, SV University Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy said that the most sought-after programme has now been added in the University's curriculum and it will enhance the value of the varsity.

Data analysis can make human beings understand the data in a systematic manner and validate it through the skills from Data Science. This course in the department of Computer Science will facilitate the students to get more job opportunities. With the association of industry partner like Exafluence, it will enable students to be industry ready when they enter the appropriate streams of work, the Rector maintained.

On the occasion, Pravasi Bharathiya Samman awardee Dr Kiran C Patel launched the Exafluence education division while SV University Registrar Prof OMd Hussain launched the education division's website, www.exafluence.education. Principal of University College of Commerce, Management and Computer Science Prof M Padmavathamma released the brochure.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kiran C Patel stressed the importance of the corporate sector contributing back to building the youth of the nation. Registrar Prof OMD Hussain, Research & Development Dean Prof S Vijayabhaskara Rao, CEO of Exafluence Ravikiran Dharmavaram and Prof Padmavathamma also spoke on the occasion.

The 2-year MS programme in Data Science and one-year PG Diploma programme can be pursued by the students both online and offline mode. They will get hands-on experience working on real-time projects that Exafluence Inc is executing across the globe from time to time. To join the MS programme, candidates with graduation and post-graduation in science stream, BTech/BE of all streams are eligible. For diploma course, students with post-graduation in any discipline and engineering graduates of any stream are eligible.

After the launch, a panel discussed the convergence of data sciences within the education industry and how it may facilitate improved insights and enhanced student experience in which Dr Kiran C Patel, Ravikiran Dharmavaram, Prasad Pashte, Director, MongoDB, USA and Billa Bhandari, CEO of Vital probe spoke about the role that data analytics can play in facilitating a more positive educational experience.