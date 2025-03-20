SV Veterinary students reject govt’s stipend hike, continue stir

Tirupati: Students of SV Veterinary University in Tirupati, who have been protesting for the past 45 days and on relay fasts for 41 days, have firmly rejected the government’s decision to increase their stipends to Rs 10,500.

They have been demanding parity with other medical students, including those in MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy, as their stipends have remained unchanged for the past 13 years.

The government issued GO Ms No 6 on Tuesday, increasing stipends from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 for undergraduate students, from Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,500 for postgraduate students, and from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for PhD scholars.

However, students expressed strong dissatisfaction, arguing that those pursuing similar medical courses receive over Rs 20,000 at the undergraduate level, with even higher amounts for postgraduate and PhD scholars. They also pointed out that veterinary students in other states receive significantly more than those in Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting sharply to the government’s stance, students planned to march to the SV University main gate and burn copies of the government order in protest.

However, police intervened and prevented them from carrying out the demonstration. Undeterred, the students continued their protest and relay fasts on the university campus, vowing to persist until their primary demand is met.

With the strike stretching into its 45th day, students are increasingly concerned about the academic impact of their prolonged absence from classes.

Many fear that the disruption could extend the duration of their courses, potentially affecting their future career prospects.

University authorities have made repeated attempts to persuade students to call off the strike and return to academic work.

During a recent meeting between concerned parents and Vice Chancellor Prof JV Ramana, he reportedly acknowledged the situation and suggested that students should resume classes. However, students remain steadfast, arguing that their voices have been ignored by both the government and the university administration.

As the deadlock continues, a resolution remains elusive.

Students insist they will not return to classes unless their demand for a fair stipend is met, placing the onus on authorities to break the impasse and bring them back to academics without further delay.