SVU V-C unveils roadmap on academic transformation

Tirupati: SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao delivered a keynote presentation at the National Workshop on Multidisciplinary Education and Research University (MERU), organised by the Ministry of Education under the PM-USHA initiative in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representing SVU as the coordinating institution for Session 4—focused on ‘Future of Work and Courses in Emerging Areas’, Prof Appa Rao outlined a forward-looking strategic roadmap addressing workforce preparedness and academic transformation. His thematic presentation, developed in collaboration with five leading state universities, emphasised the urgent need for universities to adapt to rapid technological and industry changes.

Key proposals included curriculum reform to introduce interdisciplinary and flexible learning paths, integration of emerging fields such as AI and renewable energy, and a stronger focus on digital fluency and entrepreneurship. The roadmap also called for enhanced industry-academia collaboration, robust research clusters, faculty development, and inclusive digital outreach.

Prof T Ramasri, Coordinator, RUSA and Rayala Vamsi, CEO, RUSA, also represented SVU at the workshop, contributing to the formulation of the joint roadmap.