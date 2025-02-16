‘Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas’ programme held at Collectorate

Anantapur: Cleanliness programmes were organised at Anantapur Collectorate as part of ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas’ on Saturday.

The programme is being held on the third Saturday of every month. On the occasion, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma took a broom and cleaned the Collectorate premises.

The Joint Collector administered the ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas’ pledge to all the officers and employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the Collectorate is being cleaned as part of Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas.

They want the Collectorate office area to be kept clean. Cleanliness should be maintained in various sections and other areas of the Collectorate. DRO A Malola, section superintendents Yugeshwari Devi, Riyazuddin, PGRS tahsildar Vanisri, Election Department deputy tahsildar Kanaka Raju, Collectorate employees and staff participated in the programme.