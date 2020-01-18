Swachh Survekshan: ward secys asked to work hard to get 1st rank

Tirupati: Work hard to obtain first rank in Swachh Survekshan , said MCT Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy to personnel working in the corporation. On Saturday, he held a meeting with ward secretaries and in-charge officers on Swachh Survekshan campaign and told that staff should be alert on government of India survey team arrival.

He asked the ward level officials to visit every home in the ward and educate them on separation of garbage as dry and wet. In-charge officials of wards are responsible for clearance of garbage every day in their allotted wards.

He advised that staff should involve people in Swachh Survekshan competition. All the ward secretaries and sanitary inspectors were present at the meeting.