Swadhyaya-2024 inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: The three-day district-level science exhibition, titled ‘Swadhyaya-2024’ got off on a grand start on Monday at PVKK Diploma College at Rudrampet locality in the city. Joint Collector and Additional District Magistrate of Anantapur Ketan Garg and Sri Krishna Devaraya University Prof A Venkataramana inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the duo said that such science exhibitions will help a lot in developing the scientific ambition and exploration perspective among students.

Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore, the chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions, said that students should develop scientific outlook from childhood and wish to break new ground in science and technology to meet the needs of the people in the future. He said there is a bright future with diploma education.

Diploma College Principal Dr GYS Yash Vaibhav said that every year Swadhyaya programme is being conducted with great ambition and the designs presented by students are winning prizes at State-level competitions. He said that this year also 151 models have come to the exhibition and more than 3,000 students from different colleges and schools will come to see them.

Key models like biogas plant and sewage treatment plant with automatic drip irrigation, mechanical washing machine, all-in-one floor cleaner, ultra sign breaking system, hydraulic car parking, mini air cooler, distance meter, wifi controlled by neo light, fire control robot, smart don etc. have astounded the visitors.