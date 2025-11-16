'Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra' programme held

Kurnool: A special sanitation awareness programme under the banner of Swarnandhra Swachha Andhra was organised at the District Medical and Health Office on Saturday, led by District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr L Bhaskar.

Staff members of the department conducted a rally within the premises, formed a human chain, and took a collective pledge to promote personal and environmental hygiene. Participants displayed placards highlighting the importance of cleanliness and responsible civic behaviour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhaskar stressed that individual responsibility is central to maintaining community health. He advised citizens to adopt essential hygiene habits such as bathing twice daily, washing hands with soap after using the toilet and before meals, and regularly following scientific handwashing procedures.

He also appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean and to utilise sanitary personal toilets instead of resorting to open defecation.

The DMHO further instructed medical staff to intensify awareness campaigns in rural areas, educating people on the health hazards associated with open defecation and poor sanitation.

He said that effective grassroots-level awareness would significantly contribute to the overall well-being of the community and help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

AEO Aruna, District Coordinator for the Blindness Control Programme Dr Himabindu, Dr Raghu, Demo Prakash Raju, HEO Baba Fakruddin, Deputy HEO Padmavathi, SO Hema Sundar, DPHNO Annapurna and several other medical personnel were present during the programme.