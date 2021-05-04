Swarnalatha assumes charge as Additional Director of I&PR Department

Amaravati: L Swarnalatha assumed charge as Additional Director (full additional charge) of Information and Public Relations Department. She is the first woman to assume office as additional director of I&PR Department.

Swarnalatha joined service in the department as DPRO in 1992 and served as assistant director of information at Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. Later she served as regional joint director at Vijayawada and Ongole. She earned goodwill during her services in Zone I, II and III.

Commissioner of I&PR T Vijayakumar Reddy handing over the appointment orders said that Swarnalatha rendered remarkable services during Godavari and Krishna river Pushakaralu, floods and during national sports competitions.