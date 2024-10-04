Swarnandhra can become possible with Chandrababu & Modi only: MP Vemireddy

Nellore: Speakers at a workshop on Swarnandhra @ 2047 action plan, headed by district Collector O Anand, has urged the involvement of people in the interest of transforming the state as Swarnandhra Pradesh. They have stressed the need of designing an excellent vision for development of State. The workshop was organised at Sri Kasturba Kala Kshetram in the city on Thursday.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy asserted that transforming the State as Swarnandhra is possible only under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the duo is having a specific vision over the development of the State. The Swarnandhra 2047 vision by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is a part of the Central government’s prestigious Viksit Bharat 2047 programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While saying that the aim of the PM in designing Viksit Bharat is transforming India as third biggest financial sector by achieving 30 trillion dollars grass domestic product (GDP) by 2047. He said that this was the reason Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu initiating steps for developing the State in all fronts on the lines of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

District Collector O Anand said that according to the wishes of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was proposed to design an action for setting up Swarnandhra 2047 Vision documentary be seeking advises from public and people’s representatives. Informing that one QR Code has been arranged for the purpose, he urged people to give valuable advises to the administration by scanning the QR Code. Till date, 50,000 people have given advises, he added.

Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh hoped that his constituency will witness abnormal development by implementing Swarnandhra Pradesh@ 2047. He urged the officials to design an action plan for renovation of 325 temples that are in dilapidated condition in the constituency.

ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, district educational officer Rama Rao, officials from various departments, representatives from voluntary organisations and others were presents.