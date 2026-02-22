Swarnandhra - Swachh Andhra held at Siddhartha Medical College

Vijayawada: The Swarnandhra Swachh Andhra programme was organised with enthusiasm at the Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada on Saturday as part of the third-Saturday initiative.

The programme was conducted in the presence of Principal Dr A Yedukondala Rao, who attended as the chief guest. Vice-Principal and Head of Community Medicine Dr S Govind, also participated along with faculty members and students.

As part of the programme, professors, assistant professors, undergraduate and postgraduate students, senior residents, community medicine staff, and sanitation personnel actively participated. All attendees took a pledge to uphold the ideals of Swachh Andhra and work towards maintaining hygienic surroundings.

A cleanliness rally was also conducted within and around the campus to create awareness about sanitation and environmental responsibility. Participants carried placards and raised slogans promoting cleanliness and public health.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Yedukondala Rao emphasised the concept of “zero litter governance” and urged everyone to maintain cleanliness in the college campus, hostels, and surrounding areas. He highlighted that a clean environment is essential for health, discipline, and effective learning, particularly in a medical institution.

Further, he stated that such initiatives aim to instil civic responsibility among future healthcare professionals while contributing to a cleaner and healthier society.