Sweaters distributed to elderly

Kurnool : Senior gastroenterologist Dr Shankar Sharma distributed sweaters and monkey caps to the elderly at Sri Gurudatta Poly Clinic in the city on Wednesday. He suggested elderly and children to take precautions since severe cold is prevailing in the city. Reminding that earlier blankets were distributed to poor people, he said that again they will distribute blankets soon. Dr Sharma warned people to be careful during winter, as exposure to severe cold will cause health issues.