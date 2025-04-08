Swift and lawful resolution of public petitions is priority

Anantapur / Sri Sathya Sai district: District SPs of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts have stressed the importance of timely and lawful resolution of public grievances, during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) held at their respective police headquarters on Monday.

In Anantapur, SP P Jagadeesh received about 80 petitions from people across the district at police conference hall. He interacted with petitioners, listened to their grievances and immediately ordered the officers concerned to ensure prompt legal action.

The SP directed officials to give utmost priority to resolving public complaints, many of which involved domestic disputes, family issues, and land conflicts. Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy and women DSP S Mehbub Basha were present.

In Sri Sathya Sai district, SP V Ratna conducted redressal programme at district police headquarters, where she received 65 petitions. She assured that every complaint would be thoroughly investigated within legal framework and resolved in a timely and transparent manner. She emphasised the need for immediate redressal of issues that fall within legal boundaries and instructed officials to avoid repeat complaints by ensuring effective resolution during the first instance.

The complaints received covered a range of issues, including domestic disputes, land problems, cyber fraud, employment scams, and property distribution conflicts.

Women police DSP Adinarayana and other police personnel were present.