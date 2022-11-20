Tadepalli: Bharat Scouts, Guides conduct mega cleanliness drive

Tadepalli(Guntur District): Bharat Scouts & Guides of South-Central Railway conducted a mega cleanliness drive at Krishna canal railway station on Sunday. Around 160 Cub/Bulbuls, Scout/Guides, Rover/Rangers along with Scout appointee/employees of JPN Open Group of Vijayawada took part in the full day Cleanliness Campaign.

Total 103 bags of large garbage, plastic waste and around half a truck loose debris was collected by the Bharat Scouts and Guides during the cleanliness campaign. Under the supervision of Passenger Train Manager M Gopala Krishna, students started the drive in the morning and actively cleared the debris and garbage on tracks. Special catering arrangements were made for the Scouts and Guides. The Cleanliness drive concluded in the evening.

ADRM (Infrastructure) and District Chief Commissioner of Scouts & Guides D Srinivasa Rao complimented the efforts of M Gopala Krishna and students for taking up the cleanliness campaign voluntarily. He said that Bharat Scouts and Guides are always at the forefront in providing valuable services to the nation and it's citizens.